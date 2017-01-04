SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Police say a 61-year-old Minnesota man who worked at Public Radio International has drowned in Puerto Rico while trying to save his stepson.
Police said Wednesday that Vidal Morales Guzman was vacationing with his family along Puerto Rico's north coast when he saw his 19-year-old stepson struggling in the water off a popular beach called Poza Las Mujeres. Police said Morales tried to rescue the youth, but was swept away. The stepson managed to grab on to a rock and was saved after yelling for help.
The incident occurred Monday afternoon.
Morales worked as a client relations manager for PRI in Minneapolis. A company official did not immediately return a message for comment.
MN radio exec drowns trying to save stepson
Associated Press , KARE 1:34 PM. CST January 04, 2017
