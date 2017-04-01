MN Republicans aim to clamp down on doughnut stand

A dozen doughnuts are pictured outside a Dunkin' Donuts store . (Photo: ROBERT SULLIVAN AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Republicans say Democrats operating a doughnut stand at the Minnesota State Fair should disclose to patrons that their purchase is a political contribution.



The Pioneer Press reports the group has been registered since 1977 and contributes the profits to local Democratic-Farmer-Labor groups.



Republican Rep. Randy Jessup of Shoreview has proposed a bill that would require the doughnut booth's operators to tell each customer before the sale that proceeds may be used to make a contribution. The measure would also limit where the proceeds could go.



The group's chairman, Marc Asch, says the doughnut stand operates like any other booth and that there's nothing secret about it.



Campaign finance reports show the doughnut booth reported generating $206,000 from sales and $121,000 in expenses last year.

© 2017 Associated Press