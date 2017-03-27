MN Republicans unveil $208 million jobs bill

ST. PAUL, Minn - Nearly a dozen job growth initiatives were unveiled by Senate Republicans at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday morning.



Leaders say the $208 million investment will not only create jobs now, but will also lead to future job growth in the decades to come.



Senator Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth) announced the creation of his "Youth Skills Training" bill, which he says will lead to higher employment in the manufacturing sector.



"You talk to any industry and you're seeing work force shortages," Anderson says. "With regards to the skilled work force and manufacturing, we have a real shortage."



Anderson says his bill would provide work-based training for students aged 16 and 17 who have an interest in manufacturing. The overall goal is to connect these students with local employers so they can obtain the skills they need and hopefully have a job waiting for them after graduation.



The jobs bill also earmarks $20 million for the Border to Border Broadband program, which helps bring faster internet service to underserved areas across the state.



Other initiatives include funding for the Helmets to Hardhats program, which Senator Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing) says helps National Guard members transition into the construction industry, as well as funding for a new non-profit grocery store in North Minneapolis.



The jobs bill also puts an additional $1.5 million into the Minnesota Investment Fund, an additional $1.5 million into the Job Creation Fund and $3 million into the Redevelopment Grant Program.



The bill will make it's way through committee later this week.

