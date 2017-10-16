MN Women's Soccer League to kick off prom fundraiser

Operation Glass Slipper

The Minnesota Women's Soccer League ( MWSL) is teaming up with Operation Glass Slipper to help make high school girls' prom dreams come true for 2018! MWSL.

President Angie Larson and Operation Glass Slipper Founder Pam Philipp appeared on KARE 11 to encourage the public to donate new and gently used prom gowns and accessories.

On Saturday, October 21, the soccer league will host its annual charity tournament at the West St. Paul Sports Center. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the competition kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free and the public is invited.

This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000 dollars. Proceeds benefit Operation Glass Slipper, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing prom gowns and accessories at no charge to deserving high school girls in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Operation Glass Slipper prom donations are accepted at these locations:

Mulberrys Garment Care – St. Paul Location

978 Grand Avenue

St. Paul MN 55105

(612) 886-2348

Minnesota School of Cosmetology – Plymouth Campus

Plymouth Plaza, 1425 County Road 101 N

Plymouth MN 55447

(763) 404-4800

Norcostco, Inc.

825 Rhode Island Ave. S.

Golden Valley MN 55426

(763) 544-0601

Vanity Hair Salon

6001 Egan Drive (CR 42)

Savage MN 55378

(952) 226-4247

In Harmony Dental Care

5270 W 84th St. Suite 360

Bloomington MN 55437

(952) 835-0666

Guys and Dolls Salon

14643 Mercantile Drive

Hugo MN 55038

(651) 426-2085

Rose Floral & Greenhouse

14298 60th St. North

Stillwater MN 55082

800-272-0715

651-439-3765

The Prom Shop

517 Frontage Rd Nw

Byron MN 55920

(507) 775-7766

Residential – please call before dropping off

8929 Partridge Rd

St. Bonifacius, MN 55375

(612) 799-6649

Bella On The Bay

474 Second Street

Excelsior, MN 55331

952-474-5005





