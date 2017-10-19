MnDOT: 35E weekend closure postponed

(Photo: KARE)

COLUMBUS, Minn. - The planned weekend closure of about 20 miles of southbound I-35E has been canceled due to the threat of rain.

MnDOT had planned to close the southbound lanes from I-35 in Columbus to I-694 in Vadnais Heights from Friday night until early Monday morning, Oct. 20-22.

Now MnDOT says if weather cooperates, the closure will instead take place from Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured south on I-35W and then east on I-694, or motorists can find alternate routes.

The closure will allow crews to repair contraction joints running the full length of that stretch of highway.

The northbound lanes were closed and repairs were made the previous weekend, Oct. 13-15.

© 2017 KARE-TV