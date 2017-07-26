KARE
Close

MnDOT: Accident closes 94W from 49th to Dowling

KARE Staff , KARE 10:51 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - About a mile and a half of westbound I-94 was closed Wednesday night in the area of 49th Avenue North.

Minneapolis police confirmed that the closure was due to an accident with injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted at 10:40 p.m., saying that the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed from 49th Avenue North to Dowling Avenue North.

Police did not have any information on how many people were being treated.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories