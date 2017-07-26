MnDOT: Accident closes 94W from 49th to Dowling

(Photo: MnDOT traffic cam)

MINNEAPOLIS - About a mile and a half of westbound I-94 was closed Wednesday night in the area of 49th Avenue North.

Minneapolis police confirmed that the closure was due to an accident with injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted at 10:40 p.m., saying that the westbound lanes of I-94 were closed from 49th Avenue North to Dowling Avenue North.

I-94 WB: Road closed from Exit 226 - 49th Avenue North (Columbia Heights) to Exit 228 - Dowling Avenue North… https://t.co/NJzMXYvk9V — MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) July 27, 2017

Police did not have any information on how many people were being treated.

