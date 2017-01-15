MnDOT aims to start 169 project next week

EDINA, Minn. - A string of delays has a big west-metro highway project weeks behind schedule, before it even starts.

Highway 169 between Bren Road and 7th street was scheduled to close last week. Then, it was this week. Now, it's delayed again.

If the signs on Highway 169 are to be believed, next week is when the big road project will finally begin.

The project was first delayed early last week by snow, then delayed again, indefinitely, because a utility company has cables running under the bridge that first need to be protected.

Dave Aeikens from MnDOT says they're shooting for Jan. 23 now, but even that isn't certain.

“We could be ready to go by the end of this month here, we'll see,” Aeikens said.

Any further delay threatens the projected October 2017 finish.

“The contractor has 272 days to finish the project,” Aeikens said.

But 272 days from Jan. 23 would be Oct. 22. And some of the later stages of the project, including resurfacing, can't be done in winter.

“For concrete to be at its best, it has to be warm,” Aeikens said.

“That would be a nightmare,” said Mary Olson.

Olson is a patron of The Depot Coffee House who says she chose to meet up there Sunday afternoon, because she knows they're one business that might be affected by traffic changes during the project.

“I want to support them. I know they'll be struggling a little bit,” Olson said.

The biggest task involves removing and replacing the bridge running through Edina - a task that will take 10 months itself. The 90 thousand drivers affected each day will need to detour, either to Interstate 494 or Highway 100.

“I think it's going to be a huge inconvenience for people in this end of town,” Olson said.

They're just hoping it doesn't end up being a longer inconvenience than they were promised.

“We'll get it done. It'll be fine,” Aeikens said.

MnDOT officials think they'll know by the end of the week, whether this project will be able to get started this month.

