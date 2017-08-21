MnDOT: Hwy 169 to open ahead of schedule

Hwy. 169 closure begins Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

EDINA, Minn. - Finally, some good news about the morning commute.

MnDOT officials say Highway 169 causeway work will be done ahead of schedule.

The stretch between Bren Road and 7th Street will reopen Sunday, Oct. 1, ahead of the previously announced deadline of Oct. 31.

The entire section of 169 has been closed since January as crews replace the Nine Mile Creek bridge.

