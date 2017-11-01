MnDOT selling half a bridge

The catch if your bid is selected? You have to pay to remove the old half-bridge yourself. (Photo: MnDOT)

BAUDETTE, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is giving away half of a bridge that spans the Rainy River between Baudette and Canada.



The other half belongs to Canada. The steel bridge was built in 1960 and is being replaced. The half-bridge available for purchase has three spans totaling about 624 feet in length. It is considered historic because it is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places as an example of a major river crossing and also an example of a unique truss bridge type.

The historic bridge over Rainy River in Baudette is for sale: https://t.co/4JM8cwaaH2 pic.twitter.com/tMvZ9JKVJp — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) November 1, 2017

MnDOT says whoever makes the highest bid will get their half bridge "as is"... and will agree to a number of conditions, including the fact they have to pick up the cost of removing and transporting it.

Construction on the new Rainy River Bridge is set to begin in 2018, with a planned opening in late 2019 or early 2020. It is being built on a site adjacent to the existing bridge.

