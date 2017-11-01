MNsure site receives 40K visits on opening day

(Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Officials report a smooth start on the first day of open enrollment for Minnesota's health insurance exchange.



As of late Wednesday afternoon, the exchange said it had already seen more than 40,000 visits to its website. And a year after suspected robocalls tied up phone lines on the opening day of enrollment, call wait times were averaging just one second.



Minnesota is one of just 12 states with its own health insurance exchange - called MNsure - and the state is capitalizing on that autonomy.



Minnesota has extended its open enrollment period to Jan. 14. The state exchange has kept its advertising budget steady from past years, and is still funding enrollment advocates who fan out across the state to help residents sign up.



MNsure.org will stay open 24 hours a day through Saturday, Nov. 4.

© 2017 Associated Press