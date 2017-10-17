KARE
Mogadishu: Here's how to help

KARE Staff , KARE 8:47 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The death toll from Saturday's twin bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to more than 300 people.

Authorities expect that number to rise. About 300 more were wounded.

As Minnesotans may be wondering what they can do to help, Jaylani Hussein with CAIR-Minnesota says there are a couple of trusted avenues for people to donate:

