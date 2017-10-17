Mogadishu: Here's how to help

Men and Somalian soldiers arrive on the site to rescue victims of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu, on October 14, 2017. (Photo: MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images)

MOGADISHU, Somalia - The death toll from Saturday's twin bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has risen to more than 300 people.

Authorities expect that number to rise. About 300 more were wounded.

As Minnesotans may be wondering what they can do to help, Jaylani Hussein with CAIR-Minnesota says there are a couple of trusted avenues for people to donate:

