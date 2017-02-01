Mom dead, 2 children injured after crossover crash

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

FOLEY, Minn. - A 35-year-old Foreston woman is dead and two of her children injured after a car crossed the center line of State Highway 23 in Foley Tuesday night and struck their SUV.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lindsay Marie Cardinal was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Highway 23 just after 6 p.m. when a 2004 GMC Yukon traveling westbound crossed the center line near 11th Avenue.

Troopers believe the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line, a 29-year-old man from Milaca, was impaired by alcohol, drugs, or both. The State Patrol plans to release his name and more information at noon Wednesday.

Milaca resident Nicole Dawn Schmidt, 24, was a passenger in the Yukon. Schmidt sustained injuries that are considered life-threatening and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

According to the State Patrol, Schmidt was not wearing a seat belt.

Cardinal and her three children were wearing seat belts. Daughter Lillian Rose Cardinal, age 5, sustained no injuries.

Wyatt James Cardinal, 4, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Evelyn Jo Cardinal, 1, also sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Evelyn and Wyatt were described as in fair condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

A GoFundMe website has been set up to raise money for the family.

"(Lindsay) was a wonderful woman, with a contagious smile," stated Bailey Lease, who set up the fundraising page, on the website. "The Cardinal Family has a long road ahead of them. In (an) attempt to ease some of the financial burden, with funeral costs and medical bills, I ask that if you have the means, please consider donating to this beautiful family."

