Mom who hid daughters wins jail sentence appeal

Associated Press , KARE 12:10 PM. CST November 06, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a woman convicted of hiding her two teenage daughters from their father for more than two years should get her wish to serve her prison time all at once.

The girls were found on a horse farm in 2015. The trial judge last year sentenced Sandra Grazzini-Rucki, of Lakeville, to serve six years on probation and 15 days in jail annually until 2022.

But Grazzini-Rucki demanded execution of her stayed prison sentence of a year and a day, which would make her eligible for release after eight months. The judge refused.

The Court of Appeals on Monday upheld her conviction but said her probationary sentence was more onerous than her stayed sentence, which isn't allowed. It ordered the judge to execute her stayed sentence.

