Montevideo police investigating baby's death as homicide

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. - Police in western Minnesota are investigating the death of a newborn baby as a homicide.

Montevideo police were called on Jan. 18 to the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital about an infant who had died. An 11-day-old infant was brought to the emergency room by the baby's family. Medical staff tried to revive the baby, but the infant was pronounced dead.

Police say no one has been arrested, and there is no threat to the public. The name of the baby and the cause of death were not released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help in the investigation, which is in the early stages.

