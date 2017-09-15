More than 100 Ramsey County Jail inmates sickened

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Health Department is investigating the cause of rampant sickness in the Ramsey County Jail.



More than 100 inmates got sick with flu symptoms last weekend. Health officials are exploring the possibility of food poisoning that affected about a fourth of the jail population. Lab test results could take several weeks.



The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Undersheriff Joe Paget says they notified Summit Food Service, which provides meals at the jail, and the company responded immediately.

