Morning headlines 1-5-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Some U of M boosters disappointed in Claeys firing
-
BTN11: MyPillow gets BBB rating slashed
-
BTN11: Why can't the U shake scandals?
-
Macy's downtown to close in March
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Volunteer packs meals every day of 2016
-
BTN11: MN students win top Quran quiz honors
-
Minnesota ranked worst state in winter
-
Morning Weather 1-5-2017
-
Stadium protesters had game tickets
-
Wednesday Night Forecast
More Stories
-
Macy's downtown to close in MarchJan. 4, 2017, 2:13 p.m.
-
Edina fire crews battle flames, frigid conditionsJan. 5, 2017, 7:31 a.m.
-
Police: Death in St. Paul's east side 'suspicious'Jan. 4, 2017, 9:41 p.m.