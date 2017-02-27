Morning headlines 2-27-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesotans remember Bill Paxton
-
Minnesota traditional Sunday "beer run" may soon be ending
-
Central Minn. family tackles concussions
-
Oldest player in college baseball is making the most of his second chance
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Morning Weather 2-27-2017
-
state gymnastics recap
-
Dinner in a box: A sampling of meal kits
-
Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor
-
Midtown Global Market celebrates flavors of the world
More Stories
-
Officer to enter plea in Castile shoootingFeb 27, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
Trigger: Who shot the officer's wife?Nov. 3, 2016, 1:10 p.m.
-
'Make-A-Wish' boy Skypes with Luke SkywalkerFeb 26, 2017, 11:46 p.m.