Morning headlines 3-31-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man fires gun at motorist in road rage incident
-
Paul Magers retires after 38 years
-
Boy donates chore money to a farmer
-
Blaine man accused of criminal sexual conduct
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Alex Stalock reflects on his first win with the Wild
-
Former skinhead forms group to help others
-
Twins unveil new ballpark eats
-
Protecting your privacy online
-
Turkey talk: Are more birds flocking to Minnesota?
More Stories
-
Interstate Collapse: I-85 closed after fire, partial…Mar 30, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Cops called after guy left duct-taped to a signMar 31, 2017, 3:11 a.m.
-
Deadly church bus crash: What we know nowMar 29, 2017, 4:03 p.m.