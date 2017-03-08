Morning headlines 3-8-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unhealthy diets linked to U.S. deaths
-
Teen kills mom
-
Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shooting
-
KARE 11 Investigation: School bus aide may have more victims
-
Early ice outs on metro lakes
-
Assessing tornado damage in Zimmerman
-
Protesting the Alberta Clipper pipeline
-
Proposal to prevent plastic bag bans
-
Morning Weather 3-8-2017
More Stories
-
Tim Kaine's son arrested at Minnesota Trump rally protestMar. 8, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
-
Hundreds voice concern over MN pipeline expansionMar. 7, 2017, 10:07 p.m.
-
Seattle native shines in Fantastic Beasts and Where…Nov 17, 2016, 9:30 p.m.