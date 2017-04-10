Morning headlines 4-10-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community mourns three St. Paul shooting victims
-
Graduates of East Chain School buy it to save it
-
Late evening weather forecast 4-9-17
-
Fatal rollover on Highway 169
-
Family of St. Paul woman missing 24 years asks for help
-
Father, teenage daughters killed in shooting
-
Vigil for victim in motorcycle club shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
1 dead in Minneapolis fire
-
Girl found living with monkeys in northern India
More Stories
-
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon missingApr. 9, 2017, 7:53 p.m.
-
Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Nicollet AvenueApr. 9, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Family opens up about St. Paul triple homicideApr. 9, 2017, 10:35 p.m.