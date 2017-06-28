Morning headlines 6-28-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Twin Cities locksmith faces assault charges - again
-
'Rethinking I-94' aims for improvements to 13-mile stretch
-
Late evening weather forecast 6-27-17
-
Local restaurant helping patients with mental illness
-
Stillwater Lift Bridge out of service due to power outage
-
New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally
-
Refugees flood Canada from the U.S., officials attribute trend to several factors
-
Minneapolis Kitty Hall
-
VA makes changes after KARE 11 Investigation
-
80-year-old man recovering after police say he was beaten up
More Stories
-
Contractor 'scared to death' during armed robbery at…Jun 27, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Stillwater Lift Bridge reopens, will close again for repairsJun 27, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Several hospitalized in multi-car crash in Mpls.Jun 27, 2017, 9:54 p.m.