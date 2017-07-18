Morning headlines 7-18-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Memorials grow as world learns of Justine Damond;s shooting death
-
The latest on the shooting death of Justine Damond
-
17-year-old murdered in Fridley, authorities investigating
-
Sadness, anger follow fatal officer-involved shooting
-
Woman stabbed in Minneapolis parking ramp
-
Woman paralyzed in downtown Mpls. shooting speaks out
-
Conjoined twins separated with help of 3D technology
-
Family grieving after deadly I-94 crash
-
Community mourns woman shot and killed by Mpls. police
-
Delta responds after tweet rant from Ann Coulter about seat bump
More Stories
-
Father of woman killed by officer pleads for justiceJul 17, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
Mpls. police officer who shot, killed woman identifiedJul 17, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
-
St. Louis Park to raise tobacco ageJul 17, 2017, 10:28 p.m.