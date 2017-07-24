Morning headlines 7-24-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
Chief Janee Harteau's bumpy history with MPD
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Protesters shout down Mayor Hodges, take over press conference
-
Councilwoman suggests outsider for police chief
-
Authorities ID bus passenger killed in crash
-
Late evening weather forecast 7-23-17
-
Girl_bit_by_fish
-
Minnesota quadruplets continue to thrive
More Stories
-
Michael Phelps wanted to race shark without cageJul 24, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
-
Burnsville woman dies after boat crashJul 23, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Passenger describes surviving crash after car drove…Jul 23, 2017, 6:22 p.m.