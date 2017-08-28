Morning headlines 8-28-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body of missing Fargo woman found in Red River
-
RAW: Tim McGraw at Lake Minnetonka
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
-
Lessons from Lucy: Minneapolis elementary school fights to beat the odds
-
Hideaway Speakeasy brings Prohibition theme to the Minnesota State Fair
-
State fair fry stand damaged in Friday fire
-
Late evening weather 8-27-17
-
4H-ers show off their animals at the KARE 11 Barn
More Stories
-
Fight over Dayton's budget veto heads to Supreme CourtAug 27, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
Minnesota volunteers join Harvey relief effortAug 27, 2017, 4:55 p.m.
-
1 dead in shooting in CrystalAug 27, 2017, 9:00 a.m.