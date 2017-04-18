A St. Paul mother is issuing a warning about distracted driving after her kids were hit at an intersection Monday. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul mother is speaking out about distracted driving after a driver hit her kids and a teacher as they crossed an intersection after school on Monday.

Jill Rodriques says her 9-year-old daughter, Maddie Vance, spent the night at Children's Hospital after a driver struck her while making a left-hand turn from Case Avenue to White Bear Avenue. She went home on Tuesday with bruises on her left side and a broken toe.

"She was hit, she kind of went up, she was on top of the vehicle and then onto the ground," said Rodriques, who was on her way to meet her kids just a few houses away when the accident happened. "I was hysterical."

The teacher who was escorting the kids said he tried to signal to the car to stop when he saw it begin to turn into the crosswalk, but the teacher said he then noticed the driver was looking at her phone and kept going.

"You just don't miss children and an adult. You don't miss that. It's not like it's one child darting out in front of traffic," Rodriques said. "You're putting everybody at risk by your own stupid selfishness."

Rodriques says her 7-year-old son was clipped by the vehicle and suffered some bruised ribs but is OK.

St. Paul Police are still investigating the accident. Rodriques still can't believe it happened at such a busy time.

"It's that one moment where you can really seriously impact someone's life," she said. "It could have been avoided."

We'd like you to join KARE 11's #eyesUP campaign - an effort to help bring an end to distracted driving. If you'd like to join in, text "eyesup" to 25543 to take our pledge. You can also use #eyesUP to share your thoughts and stories.

© 2017 KARE-TV