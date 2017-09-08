Mother of Minn. groom unaccounted for after Irma

Evan and Claire Moyle pictured with their mom, Sherri. (Photo: Evan Moyle/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - Evan and Claire Moyle are concerned about their mom, Sherri.

"My mom lives in St. John, which is one of the US Virgin Islands. She's on the back side of the island about a half hour drive into the country from there," Evan told KARE 11 Friday.

Sherri's flight to Minnesota was canceled Wednesday, then Hurricane Irma hit, devastating St. John and St. Thomas, where the airport is located.

"She's supposed to have a flight today. As I understand it the airport down there is closed. I haven't gotten a call from her yet and have not gotten anything on that Facebook forum there to tell me that she is safe," Evan added.

The timing couldn't be worse for Evan. He's getting married Saturday.

"That's a big bummer. I know she texted my sister that she would cry for the rest of her life if she missed tomorrow, so it's kind of sad."

Evan knows his mom will likely miss the wedding. He just hopes he hears from her soon.

"Tomorrow is not going to be the same at all, not knowing where she is, if she's safe, how she's doing. I know that she had told us that she would probably be able to get to a satellite phone yesterday to call us but, so far, no call."



