Motive of Florida airport killer remains a mystery

FORT LAUDERDALE — The man accused of a bloody shooting spree that left five people dead and six wounded at the international airport here faces a court appearance Monday while the motive for his rampage remains a mystery.

Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, is accused of an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death and two firearms offenses. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation into the attack Friday continues.

Authorities investigating the shooting said they have not ruled out a terrorism motive. George Piro, FBI special agent in charge of the Miami office, said Saturday it was not clear why Santiago decided to fly from Anchorage to Fort Lauderdale to carry out the shooting.

"We have not identified any triggers that would've caused this attack," Piro said.

Santiago walked into the FBI offices in Anchorage in November and told agents the Islamic State had gained control of his mind and was urging him to fight, a federal law enforcement official not authorized to speak publicly about the incident told USA TODAY.

The FBI conducted a background check and found no connection to terror groups. Santiago was turned over to local law enforcement for a medical referral. He was released after being treated for an unspecified length of time, Piro said.

Neighbors in Anchorage say Santiago and his girlfriend were neighborly enough — until recently.

“We used to watch the mom sit on the front porch and watch her daughter play while she took care of the baby,” said Pamela VanDyke, whose back stairs and stoop face Santiago’s front door. "They seemed to be so happy."

Santiago was always pleasant enough, until October, when some issues began to develop, said VanDyke's daughter, Brittany Adams. She said Santiago started parking in the driveway space VanDyke’s property owner had designated specifically for her because of knee and hip surgeries.

VanDyke and Adams said they tried to reason with Santiago but he responded "rather darkly." About two weeks ago a neighbor had to call the police because Santiago "was having a loud party and then kicked in his door," Adams said.

"He just seemed to have more parties that got out of hand," she said.

The women speculated that Santiago’s mood change might be a combination of post-traumatic stress and seasonal affective disorders. Though the amount of darkness varies by location, typically parts of Alaska plunge into longer nights from November through January, and many residents suffer from such disorders.

“Or it could be the PTSD combined with alcohol. We see way too much of that up here,” Adams said.

Family members said told The New York Times that Santiago was never quite the same after returning from a nine-month tour of Iraq in 2010.

“After Iraq, something happened,” Hernan Rivera, 70, Santiago’s uncle, told the Times. “When he came back from Iraq, he was a different person.”

