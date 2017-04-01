Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase

A motorcyclist led authorities on a high-speed chase Friday night in the Twin Cities. (Photo: Courtesy MnDOT Traffic Cam)

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - A motorcyclist was arrested for DWI after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Friday night in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the chase started at about 11 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull the 2000 Harley Davidson over headed north on I-94W. Troopers said the motorcyclist fled, reaching speeds from 50 to 98 miles per hour.

The motorcycle eventually crashed on the 3700 block of West Broadway in Robbinsdale and the rider was slightly injured, according to the state patrol. Alcohol was detected on his breath and he was arrested for fleeing police and for first-degree DWI.

