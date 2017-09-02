Motorcyclist fatally crashes after chase

Westbound 494 was closed temporarily Saturday afternoon due to a fatal crash. (Photo: MnDOT)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A motorcyclist fatally crashed on I-494 and Highway 169 on Saturday afternoon, after leading police on a chase.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 100 at 70th Street West when an Edina police officer began pursuit. According to the state patrol, the motorcyclist fled west on I-494.

The state patrol says the officer stopped the pursuit at West Bush Lake Road, but the motorcyclist continued at a high rate of speed and exited for Highway 169 south.

At that point, troopers say the motorcycle struck the cement barrier on the flyover ramp and the rider was ejected onto I-494.

The motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man from Crystal, will be identified later Saturday night.

Fatal injury crash; 169/494 W. WB494 closed for approx. 1 hr. Detour is Hwy 100 to Hwy 62. https://t.co/X4QR9ORDqf will be posted shortly — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) September 2, 2017

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. and westbound 494 was closed for about three hours afterward.

Westbound 494 was closed temporarily Saturday afternoon due to a fatal crash. (Photo: MnDOT)

© 2017 KARE-TV