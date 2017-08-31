Motorcyclist fatally crashes during police chase

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Authorities say a motorcyclist being chased by law enforcement officers in Bloomington has died after crashing his bike.



The State Patrol and Bloomington Police have not said why officers were chasing the man who hit a curb and a road sign about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the State Patrol's incident report, the motorcyclist was driving north on Xerxes Avenue South at a high rate of speed, and as he approached the intersection at 98th Street West, he attempted to turn and lost control.

Officers had lost sight of the motorcyclist prior to the accident.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 27-year-old man from Prior Lake.

He was not wearing a helmet.

