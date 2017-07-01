Motorcyclist hit, killed by car in southern Minn.

FAIRMONT, Minn. - A motorcyclist was killed when a car turned in front of him on Friday night in Fairmont, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at just after 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcycle was headed west and a Ford was headed east, both on Adams Avenue. The state patrol says both had a green light, but the Ford turned in front of the motorcycle to go north on Highway 15, and they collided.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Dustin Todd Halverson of Fairmont, was killed. The state patrol says he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford, 50-year-old Sherilyn Kay Vonfeldt, and her passenger, 51-year-old Jerome Raymond Vonfeldt, both of Fairmont, were uninjured.

The state patrol says the road was wet, and alcohol was not a factor.

