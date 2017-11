A man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle collided with a truck south of Prior Lake. (Photo: KARE 11)

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck south of Prior Lake Tuesday night.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department says the accident happened on County Road 23 S and 190th Street just before 8 p.m.

The adult male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

