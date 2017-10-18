Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hiawatha Ave.

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Buffalo, Minnesota man was killed when his motorcycle went off the road in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 2002 Honda motorcycle was headed north on Hiawatha Avenue exiting to I-94W, when it went off the road. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The state patrol said the motorcyclist is a 44-year-old man from Buffalo. His identity was scheduled to be released later on Wednesday afternoon.

