ROSEMOUNT, Minn. - Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in Rosemount on Wednesday evening.

The State Patrol said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hwy. 55 and County Rd. 42.

The highway was closed for several hours in both directions between Hwy. 52 and Goodwin Ave.

No further information has been released.

