Motorcyclist killed in West St. Paul crash

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car in West St. Paul on Monday morning, according to police.

West St. Paul police say the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at South Robert Street and Butler Avenue East. When police arrived at the scene, they say the 50-year-old motorcyclist was found deceased.

The 66-year-old driver of the other vehicle is not injured. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation and is not in custody.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

