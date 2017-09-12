MPD officer charged with molesting teen

David Edward Campbell (Photo: Courtesy Bloomington police)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis police officer is accused of using a position of authority to repeatedly molest a 16-year-old girl.

Officer David Edward Campbell, 59, is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony terroristic threats.

According to the criminal complaint, he used threats and coercion to have sexual contact with the girl on several occasions over a period of months. The girl eventually reported the sexual abuse to her school social worker, and police began investigating on Sept. 7.

The complaint states that around February, Campbell bought bras and underwear for the teen, who was known to him, and then began requesting pictures of her wearing them, which she sent. The victim also said around this time, the defendant also exposed his penis to her.

The victim reported that Campbell fondled her breasts under her bra on multiple occasions, penetrated her with his fingers, and had her touch his genitals over his clothing. She told investigators that Campbell told her to "stop resisting" when she tried to push him away, and that he would not stop when she repeatedly told him to.

She said some of the sexual contact happened when she was on ride-alongs in Campbell's squad car, while he was on duty.

The girl told authorities that Campbell once threatened to "shoot her in the head" if she told on him. According to the complaint she was, and still is, "very fearful."

On Sept. 7, a Bloomington police detective began investigating the case, and on Sept. 8, Campbell was arrested. Officers located a knife and a magazine with six .45 caliber rounds in his personal vehicle, along with "Freeze and P," an irritant spray containing tear gas.

Campbell refused to be interviewed by officers, and would not provide the passcode to his personal phone, according to the complaint.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Three of the charges carry maximum sentences of 15 years, two have a maximum of 10 years, and one of five years.

© 2017 KARE-TV