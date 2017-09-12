MPD officer charged with sexually assaulting teen

David Edward Campbell (Photo: Courtesy Bloomington police)

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minneapolis police officer accused of using a position of authority to repeatedly molest a 16-year-old girl has been placed on unpaid leave.

Officer David Edward Campbell, 59, is charged with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of felony terroristic threats.

On Tuesday, Chief Medaria Arradondo released a statement saying he had "relieved this employee of duty without pay" on Monday. He said he received the criminal complaint outlining the charges against Campbell, a 26-year veteran of the force, on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Officer Campbell used threats and coercion to have sexual contact with a teen girl, who was known to him, on several occasions over a period of months. The girl eventually reported the sexual abuse to her school social worker, and police began investigating on Sept. 7.

The complaint states that around February, Campbell bought bras and underwear for the teen and then began requesting pictures of her wearing them, which she sent. The victim also said around this time, the defendant also exposed his penis to her.

The victim reported that Campbell fondled her breasts under her bra on multiple occasions, penetrated her with his fingers, and had her touch his genitals over his clothing. She told investigators that Campbell told her to "stop resisting" when she tried to push him away, and that he would not stop when she repeatedly told him to.

She said some of the sexual contact happened when she was on ride-alongs in Campbell's squad car, while he was on duty.

The girl told authorities that Campbell once threatened to "shoot her in the head" if she told on him. According to the complaint she was, and still is, "very fearful."

On Sept. 7, a Bloomington police detective began investigating the case, and on Sept. 8, Campbell was arrested. Officers located a knife and a magazine with six .45 caliber rounds in his personal vehicle, along with "Freeze and P," an irritant spray containing tear gas.

Campbell refused to be interviewed by officers, and would not provide the passcode to his personal phone, according to the complaint. He has been an officer with Minneapolis Police since June of 1991.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Three of the charges carry maximum sentences of 15 years, two have a maximum of 10 years, and one of five years.

Police Chief Arradondo said in a statement Tuesday that he will continue to review the charges and any information that comes from the investigation.

"Let it be known that the allegations, if found to be true, would violate the very values and ethics that the MPD stands for," he said. "As I recently and clearly stated in my vision for the department, if an MPD employee breaches the public trust or brings contempt to the department and the badge we wear, they have forfeited their opportunity to serve on our department.”

The Police Officers Federation released a statement Tuesday as well, saying:

Serious charges are contained in the criminal complaint against Officer David Campbell. These charges are very troubling to the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis. Officer Campbell is afforded due process as all individuals are. The Federation cannot further comment on the matter.

