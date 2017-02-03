Former NFL player tackles crime in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS - When you think of a police officer, you probably wouldn’t think they were a former NFL athlete, right?

Well, believe it or not, MPD happens to have several officers who were former NFL players.

One of those players even played with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

MPD’s 3rd precinct Sergeant Deitan Dubuc, a former NFL player, says there's a correlation between tackling players on the field and tackling criminals in the street.

"Being outside, being physically active and having the chance to chase somebody or make an arrest or help somebody," said Sgt. Dubac.

Before playing for the Carolina Panthers who made it to the Super Bowl in 2004, Sergeant Dubuc played with patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Michigan.

"He knew what he could do and he never let anyone stop him from doing what he wanted to do and look where he is today," said Sgt. Dubuc.

It's part of his story that he tells people he meets in the community.

"I played college football with Tom Brady at Michigan and I played in the NFL and CFL,"said Sgt. Dubuc.

Because he says it helps him connect with people.

"It's kind of my way in to make them understand that yes I am a police officer but behind the uniform there's a person," said Sgt. Dubuc.

