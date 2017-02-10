Mpls. cab driver robbed at gunpoint

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say two men riding in the back seat of a taxi early Friday morning pulled a gun on the driver and robbed him in south Minneapolis.
The suspects fled on foot down an alley and remain at large.
It happened around 5:30 a.m near 35th Street and Aldrich Avenue S.
Police investigators are reviewing dashcam video in hopes of identifying the suspects.
Anybody with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police at 612-692-8477.
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs