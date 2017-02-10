Mpls. cab driver robbed at gunpoint

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say two men riding in the back seat of a taxi early Friday morning pulled a gun on the driver and robbed him in south Minneapolis.

The suspects fled on foot down an alley and remain at large.

It happened around 5:30 a.m near 35th Street and Aldrich Avenue S.

Police investigators are reviewing dashcam video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Anybody with information is asked to call Minneapolis Police at 612-692-8477.

