Mpls. Chief Harteau on Fortune's top 50 leaders list

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau is on Fortune's list of top 50 "World's Greatest Leaders."

At number 22, Harteau sits below Pope Francis and Angela Merkel; but above Justin Trudeau, Elon Musk and Shakira.

In a write-up on Harteau, Fortune pointed to the way she handled the aftermath of the Jamar Clark shooting, and to the fact that she is both Minneapolis' first female police chief, and its first gay police chief.

RELATED: Feds release review of Mpls police response to Jamar Clark protests

RELATED: Mpls. police make changes aimed at defusing conflicts

Harteau responded via the Minneapolis Police Department Facebook page Thursday, saying “It is an honor, and frankly hard to believe, that my name was placed on a list with so many people who have done such important work. It is truly rewarding to see the Minneapolis Police Department recognized for our efforts."

© 2017 KARE-TV