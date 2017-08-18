Mpls. City Council approves Arradondo as new chief

Newly minted Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria 'Rondo' Arradondo thanks Mayor Hodges and city council for their trust

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to name Medaria Arradondo as its new police chief in the wake of last month's fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman by an officer responding to her 911 call.

With the official approval, Arradondo becomes the first African-American police chief in Minneapolis' 150-year history.

“Today is a big day for Minneapolis,” Mayor Betsy Hodges said. “Today, we are asking a child of Minneapolis, of the Southside, for the last 28 years an officer who has risen the ranks of our department, to take on the top job in our police department. This is a great challenge, and a great opportunity. We are asking him to take on the top job at an unprecedented time, and I’m confident that he’s ready to serve in this powerful moment of transformation. I look forward to the great work we’re going to do together for people Minneapolis.”

Council members didn't take long to consider Arradondo's appointment and marked the final decision with applause.

Arradondo is a 28-year veteran of the MPD, having joined the department in 1989. He has served as a school resource officer, north side patrolman, internal afffairs and property crime investigator, and as 1st precinct investigator and chief of staff.

"Public safety is a top priority for Minneapolis, and my hope is that Rondo will strengthen the Police Department's relations with the people they serve," said Council Member Blong Yang, who chairs the Public Safety, Civil Rights and Emergency Management committee. "He is well respected in the community and among his fellow officers. I welcome this historic change in MPD leadership."

