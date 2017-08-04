Mpls. City Council votes to restrict menthol flavored tobacco

Menthol cigarettes (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Menthol flavored cigarettes will be pushed out of grocery stores and convenience marts in Minnesota's largest city, beginning a year from now.

The Minneapolis City Council Friday voted to restrict the sales of menthol flavored tobacco products to liquor stores and tobacco shops effective Aug. 1, 2018. Proponents say it's an effort to limit the places where children can see adults purchasing those highly addictive products.

"This win today is huge. I think we’ll see the numbers in smokers decrease, particularly in the African American community," LaTrisha Vetaw of NorthPoint Health and Wellness, who co-chaired the Beautiful Lie Ugly Truth campaign, told KARE.

Vetaw was part of a large contingent of supporters who packed the city council chambers wearing menthol-green tee shirts. She cited data showing 80 percent of Black smokers prefer menthol flavored tobacco products, which is due in part to generations of targeted marketing efforts.

"The numbers of people who use menthol products on North Side are higher, and the number of people who die related to tobacco deaths are higher on the North Side."

Currently menthol cigarettes are available at 318 retail outlets in Minneapolis, according to the city staff. The new restrictions will lower that to 47 locations, including 23 liquor stores and 23 tobacco shops inside city limits.

"We've found that when you don’t smoke by the age of 24, it’s almost certain you’re never going to get addicted and you’re never going to get started, and I think the tobacco industry knows this," City Council Member Cam Gordon, who spearheaded the effort at City Hall, remarked.

Gordon also led the successful effort two years ago to place similar restrictions on fruit and candy flavored cigars and cigarillos, which weren't covered by a national rules on fruity cigarettes.

"I don’t know about your childhood, but there was always this sense that part of being a grownup is smoking, part of being a grownup is buying a pack of cigarettes at the local store."

Opponents of the change donned red shirts with the slogan "Enough is Enough" on them, reflecting frustration with other recent actions affecting smaller businesses, including sick leave, minimum wage and a ban on Styrofoam takeout containers.

"These stores offer not only tobacco. They offer faxing, MoneyGram, food services, and other amenities that makes them a necessity for the neighborhood, not just purchasing tobacco," Ebani Butler, one of the opponents, told KARE.

"You can't legislature morality. People will find a way to get menthol products."

Much of the pushback has come from convenience store owners on the city's north side, which has the highest concentrations of African American residents and menthol smokers.

