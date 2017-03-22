Mpls. driver arrested after police chase

Authorities stopped and arrested a Minneapolis driver who led them on a freeway chase Wednesday. (Photo: MnDOT Traffic Cam)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities arrested a Minneapolis driver after he led them on a chase with a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

According to the state patrol, St. Paul police began chasing the stolen vehicle at I-35E and Maryland. Troopers took over when the suspect left the city.

A trooper deployed stop sticks on I-94W, but they were unsuccessful. Troopers tried stop sticks again on I-694E. The fleeing vehicle hit those, and then another trooper used a PIT maneuver to cause the suspect's vehicle to spin out and stop on the freeway exit ramp.

The male driver, a 27-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and an active warrant. The passenger, a Minneapolis woman, was released.

The suspect was pursued by multiple assisting agencies including Minneapolis Police K9, New Brighton Public Safety, Ramsey County and Fridley Police.

Video: MnDOT Traffic Cam

