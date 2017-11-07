Mpls. elects first openly trans African American woman to city council

MINNEAPOLIS - In a historic win, Andrea Jenkins has secured the Ward 8 seat on the Minneapolis City Council.
Jenkins' victory Tuesday night makes her the first openly transgender African American woman in the country to be elected to the city council of a major city, according to her campaign.
In Minneapolis' ranked-choice system, Jenkins received 73.09 percent of first-pick votes. She only needed to break 50 percent to win.
Jenkins said in a statement Tuesday night, “My election is what resistance looks like. It’s also about hope. As a City Council Member, I will be committed to advocating for equity for the most marginalized in our community.”
Jenkins has 12 years of experience as a campaign aide to other city council members.
She will take office in January.
