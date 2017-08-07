Mpls. Fire: "No danger" to the public from gas leak

Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Don Leedham spoke to the media Monday afternoon, saying there is quite a bit of gas leaking, but because it's going straight up into the atmosphere, there's no danger to the public. http://kare11.tv/2ujvCJ6

KARE 6:41 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

