Mpls. issues over $1.7B in building permits in 2016

(Photo: Kevin Sullivan, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - City officials say Minneapolis' building boom continued in 2016.

The Star Tribune reports the total value of building permits issued last year is over $1.7 billion. That's the second-highest in Minneapolis since 2000. Only 2014, when Minneapolis issued $2 billion in permits that included U.S. Bank Stadium and related developments, topped the 2016 total. Minneapolis has topped a billion dollars in building permits the last five years.

Last year, the city passed $1 billion in building activity by the end of summer, the quickest it has reached that mark.

A large amount of the construction was in the downtown area, with several hotels opening. The biggest projects in 2016 included an addition to the Hennepin County Medical Center, an apartment tower on Nicollet Mall and Target Center renovations.