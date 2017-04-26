Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges speaks at a press conference with Police Chief Janee Harteau in the background on the left.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and Police Chief Janee Harteau are publicly clashing over staffing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Harteau named John Delmonico as Fourth Precinct Inspector, to replace Mike Kjos, who she named as deputy chief. Harteau touted Delmonica's "long-standing community partnerships," and the fact that he was a former Police Federation president.

Hours later on Wednesday, Mayor Hodges issued a release saying that Delmonico will not be inspector of the Fourth Precinct., and that she has informed Chief Harteau of this.

“I learned only today of the Chief’s decision," Hodges said in her statement. "While I appreciate Lt. Delmonico’s many years of service, and believe that there are many leadership roles for which he could be a good fit, that does not include inspector of the Fourth Precinct.

(Photo: Courtesy insidempd.com)

Hodges said she looks forward to working with Harteau to find a new inspector for the Fourth Precinct. She said she celebrates Harteau's appointment of current Fourth Precinct Inspector Mike Kjos as deputy chief.

