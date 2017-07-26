Mpls. PD announces changes to body cam policy
Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that every officer in the department must activate their body camera any time they are dispatched on an incident, or initiate an interaction with a citizen.
