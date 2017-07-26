Mpls. Police change body cam policy

Minneapolis police will hold public meetings for input on the Minneapolis police body cameras policy.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Police will make fundamental changes in the department's body camera policy in the wake of an officer-involved shooting that is drawing worldwide scrutiny.

Interim Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday that beginning this weekend, every officer on the force will be required to immediately activate their body camera each time they are dispatched on an event, or when they initiate an interaction with someone they encounter.

"What good is a camera when it is not being used when it is needed the most?" Arradondo asked.

Situations in which body cameras MUST be activated include:

Any contact involving allegations of criminal activity, including contact with reporting person, victim, suspect or witness.

Suspicious person stops

Vehicle pursuits

Any search of person, vehicles or buildings

When advising person of Miranda rights

Any use of force situation

Tactical or forced entries

Arradondo says the policy change takes effect this Saturday. The department also revealed that the department has purchased 'auto-activation' technology that is being installed in squad cars, which will automatically turn on the body cameras of officers inside the vehicle when lights and sirens are activated.

The changes come in the wake of the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Damond by an officer responding to her 911 call of a possible sexual assault taking place. Officer Mohamed Noor shot Damond as she approached the window of his partner, but there was no video record of the event because both Noor and his Partner failed to turn on their body cameras.

"We are not passing judgment on a single officer, nor are we looking at a single event," Arradondo insisted. "We are responding to our communities and to recent ongoing assessment."

The chief told reporters that while the department's full rollout of the body camera program happened just eight months ago, the process of changing and enhancing the program has been ongoing. Supervisors are being trained in how to audit and evaluate the camera use of their officers, and are finding that some are activating the cameras frequently, while others are barely using them at all.

"The point is the cameras give everyone a clearer picture of an event. We want our body cameras to accurately depict an event no matter what the circumstances are, for the sake of our officers and for the sake of our community."

