Mpls. police chief pick lays out priorities

Medaria Arradondo fielded press questions Monday for the first time since being named Acting Police Chief of Minneapolis. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Medaria Arradondo fielded press questions Monday for the first time since being named Acting Police Chief of Minneapolis.

Arradondo joined Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to, they say, outline their vision for public safety and public trust.

"I have deep and complete confidence in acting chief Arradondo," Hodges said. "When you have the caliber of talent, vision, and experience in a leader in the police department, who also has this history in Minneapolis and in this community, who's deeply respected within the department and the community as much as Medaria Arradondo is? You want that person to be your Chief."

Arradondo was born and raised in Minneapolis and has been with the MPD for 28 years. Hodges nominated Arradondo as Chief of Police after the resignation of Janee Harteau at Hodges' request a little more than a week ago. Harteau's resignation followed the high-profile shooting of Justine Damond by an MPD officer.

Arradondo says he plans to focus his energy on three things: culture change, accountability, and outcomes.

Where's the opportunity for change? Arradondo says it's in community trust.

"It's an honor to be in this position but I have 400,000 bosses -- the residents of the city. I'm committed to them. It's up to us to galvanize our folks and regain those pockets of distrust."

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis City Council Executive Committee will begin the steps necessary to confirm Mayor Hodges' nomination of Arradondo. If confirmed, Arradondo would become the first African-American police chief in the history of Minneapolis.

© 2017 KARE-TV